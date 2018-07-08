Fitbit’s Aria 2 Smart Scale discounted to Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped

Amazon offers the Fitbit Arira 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale in both colors for $99.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $130, today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This scale integrates with Fitbit’s ecosystem and measures weight, body fat percentage, BMI and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Fitbit Arira 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale features:

  • Measures weight, body fat percentage, lean mass and BMI
  • Syncs stats automatically to your Fitbit dashboard using Wi-Fi encryption and tracks your progress with simple, easy-to-read graphs
  • Recognizes up to eight users while keeping individual stats private
  • Easy Bluetooth setup takes just a few minutes with your smartphone
  • Modern, polished glass surface for a scale that looks stylish anywhere
