This 1,400-piece LEGO Nexo Knights Castle set falls to new low at $65 shipped (50% off)

Amazon offers the LEGO Nexo Knights Knighton Castle for $64.99 shipped. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate, beats the previous Amazon low by $25 and is the best price we’ve seen all-time. This kit includes over 1,400-pieces, 11 minifigures and stacks up to over 14-inches high.
LEGO Nexo Knights Knighton Castle features:
- Build King Halbert’s vast bastion and muster the NEXO KNIGHT heroes against the invading stone army!
- As featured in Cartoon Network’s LEGO® NEXO KNIGHTS™ series
- Includes King Halbert, King’s Guard, Robin, Aaron, Lance, white stone statue and two stone stomper minifigures, plus two Brickster, Hamletta pig, Fancy Pants & buildable Mechlock figures
- LEGO NEXO KNIGHTS building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building
- The castle is over 14” high, 11” deep and 17” wide when unfolded
- 1426 pieces – For boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years ol