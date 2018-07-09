Apple’s official iPhone X Leather Cases on sale from $28.50 at Amazon (Reg. $49)

Amazon offers the Apple iPhone X Leather Case in Taupe for $28.70 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon code. There’s also additional colors available at a discount from the regular $49 price tag, but Taupe is certainly the standout deal. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low in this color. Note: be sure to clip the on-page coupon on each color to lock-in the best price. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Apple iPhone X Leather Case features:
- They’re made from specially tanned and finished European Leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
- The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your Leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.
- You can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.
- Color: Taupe