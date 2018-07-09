Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $45, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering God of War on PS4 for $44.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCPWPY35 at checkout. It still goes for $60 at Best Buy and Amazon.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Here are the best console game releases for July: Captain Toad, Octopath Traveler, Sonic, more

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Controller Chargers, Console Stands, Carrying Kits, Backpacks and more