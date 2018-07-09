Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $45, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering God of War on PS4 for $44.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCPWPY35 at checkout. It still goes for $60 at Best Buy and Amazon.
More game/console deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code EMCPWPY35 at checkout
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $30 or $24 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Rayman Legends Definitive $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $30 (Reg. $40) | Newegg
- Using code EMCPWPY35 at checkout
- The Last Guardian $15 (Reg. $20) | Newegg
- Using code EMCPWPY35 at checkout
- Mega Man Legacy Collection $6 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Wolfenstein II The new Colossus $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon/GameStop
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege from $30 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Yakuza 0 $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Stardew Valley $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
ICYMI: Here are the best console game releases for July: Captain Toad, Octopath Traveler, Sonic, more
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
