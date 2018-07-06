Best Console Game Releases for July: Captain Toad, Octopath Traveler, Sonic, more

The summer months tend to be slow for game releases while all of the biggest publishers blowout the next year or more of titles at E3. You’ll find all of our coverage of the biggest gaming event of the year right here, but it’s time to get back to the new games. July will see a couple re-releases and add-ons in the way of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Switch and 3DS along side Sonic Mania Plus, Octopath Traveler and more. Head below for more details on all the best game releases of July 2018.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Switch/3DS- Jul 13th

Back in March during a Nintendo Direct event we learned Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker would be making the jump from Wii U over to the Switch and 3DS as a remake. The game is adding in the ability to play co-op on the Switch version and we will also be seeing some new Super Mario Odyssey inspired levels including one based on New Donk City. However, the new levels will be replacing the Super Bell Hill, Conkdor Canyon, Shadow-Play Alley, and Clear Pipe Cruise Super Mario 3D World levels previously found in the game.

Crafty treasure-tracker Captain Toad is on his very own puzzling adventure. Track treasure through maze-like courses and explore new courses inspired by the Super Mario Odyssey™ game. Get ready for an adventure in Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

The game is already up for pre-order at $40, but Nintendo is offering a lengthy demo for both versions via the eShop (Switch and 3DS) if you want to give it a try first.

$32 w/ Prime Switch: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Pre-order

$32 w/ Prime 3DS: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Pre-order

Octopath Traveler Switch – Jul 13th

For those unfamiliar, Octapath Traveller is essentially a modern JRPG that follows the story of up to 8 protagonists. Anyone in to the classic Final Fantasy or Secret of Mana titles should definitely give this one a look. It features a deep and strategic battle system and a fairly serious amount of player choice/replayability based on the size of the world of Orsterra itself and the sheer number of heroes.

Again you can head over to the Nintendo eShop to give the demo a try before dropping any cash on it.

Sonic Mania Plus PS4/X1/PC/Switch – Jul 17th

Sonic Mania Plus is basically DLC for last year’s Sonic Mania, but due to a significant amount of content added it is also getting a physical release. It will include two new playable characters in the form of Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, each of which come with unique abilities and more. This version of the game will also include a remix mode with alternate stages, a four-player competition, additional cutscenes, and an overhauled Metal Sonic battle option. The physical copy includes an art book and reversible, alternate covers.

$24 w/ Prime Sonic Mania Plus Pre-order

No Man’s Sky Xbox – Jul 24th

Xbox gamers will finally get their hands on what is likely the best version of the game yet. The developers have been working tirelessly adding major free updates to the experience. This version comes with the Atlas Rising, Pathfinder and Foundation add-ons as well as the Next update which brings actual multiplayer to the game’s expanding universe. As a side note, these enhancements will be available to players on other platforms on the same day as well.