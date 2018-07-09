Gnarbox’s 128GB Portable Photo Editor drops to new Amazon low at $240 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Gnarbox 128GB Portable Photo Editor for $239.99 shipped. Typically selling for $300, that’s good for a 20% discount and beats our previous mention by $15. Today’s price drop hits a new all-time low at Amazon as well. Gnarbox packs a Quad-Core CPU to help make editing photos on-the-go a smoother experience and is a great addition to any mobile photographer’s setup. Rated 4+ stars from 85% of shoppers. Learn more about it in our announcement coverage.

Gnarbox Portable Photo Editor features: