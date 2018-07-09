Gnarbox’s 128GB Portable Photo Editor drops to new Amazon low at $240 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Gnarbox 128GB Portable Photo Editor for $239.99 shipped. Typically selling for $300, that’s good for a 20% discount and beats our previous mention by $15. Today’s price drop hits a new all-time low at Amazon as well. Gnarbox packs a Quad-Core CPU to help make editing photos on-the-go a smoother experience and is a great addition to any mobile photographer’s setup. Rated 4+ stars from 85% of shoppers. Learn more about it in our announcement coverage.
Gnarbox Portable Photo Editor features:
- Compatible with Action Cameras, DSLRs, and Drones. GNARBOX is compatible with Android and iOS phones and tablets. It does not work with Windows based mobile devices
- Currently, tablet applications are not optimized or customized. Back up 128GB of footage at up to 4GB/min to the GNARBOX, then auto-organize your footage by date and camera. Edit and share 4K videos and RAW photos from mobile phone or tablet
- Intel Quad-Core CPU and HD graphics GPU
- 4GB per minute backup via USB3, SD, microSD
- 128GB internal flash storage or connect your external drive