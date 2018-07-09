Get two Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for the price of one at $48 shipped

Walmart is offering a two-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $48 shipped. In order to lock in the savings you’ll need scroll down to the Buy Together & Save section, where you’ll be able to add two of the speakers to your cart. Normally selling for $49 each, that saves you nearly 50% and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. For comparison, Best Buy, Google and Walmart have currently discounted them to $34 a piece, still saving you $20 in total. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 11,000 shoppers. Learn more about the Home Mini in our hands-on review.

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.