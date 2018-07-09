Green Deals: Greenworks 12-inch 40V Cordless Electric String Trimmer $92, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 12-inch 40V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $91.80 shipped. Regularly selling for around $140 at retailers like Walmart, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best available. This model supports Greenworks’ 40V battery system and ships with a free charger. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Greenworks 40V Electric String Trimmer features:
The GreenWorks 40V system is the largest collection of premium lawn tools withup to 25 or more tools on one battery platform. Save by buying tool only models, or with battery. There is no task that can’t be completed with the GreenWorks G-MAX 40V system.
- 12″ cut path with 0.065″ dual line auto feed head
- Variable speed trigger for power when you need it
- Ergonomic design for superior balanced
- Adjustable auxiliary handle for added user comfort