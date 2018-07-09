Pick-up Hitachi’s budget-friendly 4K UHDTV for $290 shipped in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members the Hitachi 50-inch 4K UHDTV for $289.99 shipped. Regularly $380, we’re the lowest we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This 50-inch UHDTV sports three HDMI inputs. It’s an ideal second or third TV for your home. Hitachi’s lineup of budget-focused TVs are well-rated at Amazon.

Hitachi 50-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV with Stand 44″ x 28″ x 9″

4K Ultra HD resolution produces incredible clarity for a more lifelike picture

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 w/HDCP 2.2, 1 RF Antenna Input, 1 USB Input, 1 Digital Audio Output (Optical), 1 Audio Out (3.5mm stereo), 1 Wideband Component Input, 1 Composite Video Input