Pick-up Hitachi’s budget-friendly 4K UHDTV for $290 shipped in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members the Hitachi 50-inch 4K UHDTV for $289.99 shipped. Regularly $380, we’re the lowest we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This 50-inch UHDTV sports three HDMI inputs. It’s an ideal second or third TV for your home. Hitachi’s lineup of budget-focused TVs are well-rated at Amazon.
Hitachi 50-inch 4K UHDTV features:
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV with Stand 44″ x 28″ x 9″
- 4K Ultra HD resolution produces incredible clarity for a more lifelike picture
- Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 w/HDCP 2.2, 1 RF Antenna Input, 1 USB Input, 1 Digital Audio Output (Optical), 1 Audio Out (3.5mm stereo), 1 Wideband Component Input, 1 Composite Video Input
4K UltraHD Series Television: The new Hitachi Series delivers a thrilling 4K UltraHD experience. The 4K PicturePerfect processor seamlessly up-scales any program to more than 8 million brilliant pixels. Experience your sports, movies and games in stunning detail and clarity. Three state-of-the-art HDMI inputs capable of the fastest 4K 60fps signals and the latest content protection technology (HDCP v2.2) ensure compatibility with 4K programs. Experience incredible performance and design with the new 4K UltraHD Series by Hitachi.