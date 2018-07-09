Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more

Nissan is no stranger to outfitting its rides with tons of over-the-top equipment, and today the company has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of custom vehicles. This time around, Nissan’s Surfcamp project packs everything you’ll need to camp out and shred some waves.

Nissan’s latest feature-packed custom vehicle is based around a stock model of the TITAN XD outfitted with a 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine. Serving as an all-encompassing way to camp out and enjoy yourself at the beach, the Surfcamp comes packed with a variety of add-ons that make it way more than just a camper.

The mobile beach bungalow’s main focus, aside from being cozy place to sleep, is to serve as a fully featured companion to any surfer. As such, you’ll find plenty of storage to stow your various gear like a surfboard rack and more. The Surfcamp TITAN even comes bundled with a few surfboards and stand-up paddle board. There’s also room for fishing rods in the roof-bound rack alongside rod holders built right into the souped-up truck’s bumper.

On top of the TITAN XD you’ll find the vehicle’s sleeping quarters which takes the form of a roof-mounted tent. On each side the Surfcamp, a canopy folds out for additional coverage on the ground.

And while you still may be camping, Nissan knows there are still some luxuries not worth giving up. High up on that list for many is showering, to which Nissan has addressed by including a solar-powered shower to help wash off all the salt and sand after a long day hitting the gnar.

All of the vehicle’s over-the-top additions can be stowed away back into the truck in-between campsites and when you’re hitting the road. To round out Nissan’s custom TITAN XD, they’ve wrapped the Surfcamp in retro-themed decals that make it look more like a super-sized Hot Wheels toy than an actual street-legal truck.

As of now, the Surfcamp TITAN XD is a one-off concept that was built to be shown off at various surfing competitions and events throughout the summer. So while this may seem like the perfect vehicle for camping, for now you’ll just have to make do with setting up a tent without all the fancy additions. The Surfcamp truck will be making its first appearance at ICAST in Orlando, Florida on July 10th through 13th before heading to the Supergirl Surf Pro competition in Oceanside, California at the end of the month.