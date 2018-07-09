Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more

Nissan is no stranger to outfitting its rides with tons of over-the-top equipment, and today the company has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of custom vehicles. This time around, Nissan’s Surfcamp project packs everything you’ll need to camp out and shred some waves.
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Sand under tires, sun setting on the Atlantic Ocean, Nissan today dropped the towel on the ultimate beach-inspired show vehicle – TITAN Surfcamp.
From its off-road tires to the rooftop tent, TITAN Surfcamp is an all-inclusive beach cruiser featuring surfboards, paddleboards, fishing rods, a solar-powered shower and more1. It is the latest in the TITAN Adventure series of lifestyle-themed project builds from Nissan.
“In the summer, beach parking lots are full of trucks hauling surfboards, fishing rods, boats and campers as people crave the sun and sand,” said Fred DePerez, vice president, Nissan North America LCV Business Unit. “Inspired by the vintage beach trucks of the 1960s, TITAN Surfcamp is a celebration of the beach truck tradition with all the modern technologies TITAN customers want when they head out to surf, shore fish and camp-out by the water.”
TITAN Surfcamp began as a stock TITAN XD Diesel Midnight Edition Crew Cab – straight off the factory floor in Canton, Mississippi. With a heavy-duty commercial-grade ladder frame, Cummins® 5.0-L V8 Turbo Diesel engine, innovative bed features and roomy 5-passenger interior, TITAN XD provides a stout baseline for this beach cruiser.
The transformation into TITAN Surfcamp began with the addition of a factory-authorized ICON suspension lift kit, available through Nissan dealers. Perfect for clawing through loose sand, TITAN Surfcamp then added ICON Alpha wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Body armor to protect it from the elements comes via a Fab Four Vengeance Series front bumper.
Matched to the exterior paint of a 1967 Nissan Patrol, the exterior wrap offers a retro color scheme reminiscent of 1960s and 1970s surf culture. A Hot Wheels® 1971 Datsun Bluebird Wagon nicknamed “JNC Surf Patrol” – a vintage beach cruiser deep-rooted in Nissan heritage – also inspired the wrap.
The interior of TITAN Surfcamp is ready for sandy passengers with wetsuit-inspired seat covers and heavy-duty rubber floor mats.
Utilizing the TITAN Utili-track® Bed Channel System, Surfcamp creates storage for fishing tackle, wetsuits and other supplies with the Decked bed drawer storage system. Additional storage is available on top with a Leitner Design cargo rack and Rhino-Rack USA cab roof rack.
TITAN Surfcamp also features a surfboard and stand-up paddleboard rack. Fishing rods can be stored along the roof rack while en route to the beach and once lines are cast, integrated rod holders in the bumper are there to help.
To wash off the salt and sand, a Road Shower rack mounted solar shower and teak wood deck is incorporated. A Rhino-Rack Batwing awning provides much needed shade and a Yeti 125-quart cooler will keep your catch and favorite beverage cold. As the sun sets, lighting from KC, Rigid and Baja Designs illuminate the path ahead, and when the stars come out, a hard-sided roof-mount Freespirit Recreation Elite Series Automatic Tent offers the perfect spot to rest.
“With TITAN Surfcamp, it’s never been easier to hit the beach,” says DePerez. “I hope this amazing show truck inspires surfers, fisherman and beach lovers to add TITAN to their weekend adventures.”
The TITAN Surfcamp project vehicle is the latest in the TITAN Adventure series of lifestyle-themed project builds from Nissan. Beginning with the TITAN Project Basecamp for the overland camping lifestyle, followed by the skiing-themed Armada Snow Patrol, the BBQ-themed Smokin’ TITAN and the family adventure-themed Armada Mountain Patrol, these lifestyle project trucks have started a meaningful conversation with customers connecting their passions with their trucks. After appearing at ICAST, TITAN Surfcamp heads west to the Pacific Ocean and the Supergirl Surf Pro in Oceanside, Calif., July 27-29.