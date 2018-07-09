Control outdoor lights and more w/ this weather-proof smart plug: $18 (Reg. $30)

- Jul. 9th 2018 9:28 am ET

Oittm Direct (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Outdoor Smart Plug with Alexa and Google Home support for $17.97 Prime shipped when code TKB8GJ3S has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $29, that’s good for an $11 discount. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and is the lowest we’ve seen. Rated 3.9/5 stars from just under 140 shoppers.

Oittm Outdoor Smart Plug features:

  • Using “Smart Life” skill in Alexa App for voice control, letting you control appliances without picking up phone.
  • Allowing you to monitor real-time and historical power consumption for your connected device through the App. 
  • Wirelessly control your appliance with your smartphone from anywhere, at any time. 
  • Connect with home Wi-Fi without hub required. Ideal for hard-to-reach seasonal and landscape lighting, porch light, fountains, pumps and other indoor and outdoor plug-in appliances.
  • Features weather and impact resistant housing withstands damp or wet conditions. 

