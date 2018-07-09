Score LEGO’s 3,900-piece Bucket Wheel Excavator at an all-time low of $200 ($80 off)

Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator Kit 42055 for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280 direct from LEGO, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. We’ve only seen it drop this low once before. For comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $260. This kit includes over 3,900 pieces, measures up to a massive 28-inches long and can be reconfigured into a second build.

Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator Kit features:

Build the highly detailed 2-in-1 model featuring an array of different motorized functions

Includes LEGO Power Functions such as forward and reverse driving, rotating bucket wheel, moving conveyor belt and rotating superstructure

The largest LEGO Technic set every made

LEGO Technic building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building

Bucket Wheel Excavator measures over 16 high, 28 long and 11 wide. Mobile Aggregate Processing Plant with boom retracted measures over 8 high, 34 long and 8 wide, and over 12 high with boom extended. Mine Truck measures over 3 high, 7 long and 3 wide

3929 pieces For boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 16