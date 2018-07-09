Score LEGO’s 3,900-piece Bucket Wheel Excavator at an all-time low of $200 ($80 off)

- Jul. 9th 2018 11:20 am ET

Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator Kit 42055 for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280 direct from LEGO, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. We’ve only seen it drop this low once before. For comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $260. This kit includes over 3,900 pieces, measures up to a massive 28-inches long and can be reconfigured into a second build.

Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator Kit features:

  • Build the highly detailed 2-in-1 model featuring an array of different motorized functions
  • Includes LEGO Power Functions such as forward and reverse driving, rotating bucket wheel, moving conveyor belt and rotating superstructure
  • The largest LEGO Technic set every made
  • LEGO Technic building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building
  • Bucket Wheel Excavator measures over 16 high, 28 long and 11 wide. Mobile Aggregate Processing Plant with boom retracted measures over 8 high, 34 long and 8 wide, and over 12 high with boom extended. Mine Truck measures over 3 high, 7 long and 3 wide
  • 3929 pieces For boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 16

