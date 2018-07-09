Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tomb Raider Underworld, Braveland, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Tomb Raider: Underworld, Week Calendar, Braveland, Candleman, Planescape: Torment, Alto’s Adventure and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Week Calendar: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Rescue the Enchanter: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: IQ Test – What’s my IQ?: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker For iPad: $3 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Ocmo: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Arcs: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $4 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $1 (Reg. $12)
iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $4 (Reg. $5)
iPhone: Where To?: $1 (Reg. $3)
Mac: Tomb Raider: Underworld: $10 (Reg. $12)
Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $45, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more
More Apps Still Alive:
iOS Universal: Warbands: Bushido: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Drag Racer : Perfect Run: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Drag Racer World: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: iMaps+ for Google Maps: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: FileCalendar: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: ICONA – Logo Maker: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Lightbow: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: LangBook = Offline dictionaries + Online translator + Study languages + Phrasebook: $1 (Reg. $3)
iPhone: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)