Nike takes 40% off Converse shoes for the entire family: high & low top sneakers, more

Nike is currently taking 40% off a selection of men’s, women’s and kid’s shoes during its Converse Flash Sale. Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. Not a member? It’s free to join. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s One Star Low Top for $45, which is down from its original rate of $75. These sneakers are sporty, versatile and cushioned for comfort. It’s also unique with a tropical print on the insole. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star High Top $45 (Orig. $60)
- Chuck 70 Mid Zip High Top $55 (Orig. $115)
- One Star Low Top $45 (Orig. $75)
- Chuck 70 Stripe Chambray Low Top $50 (Orig. $85)
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck Taylor Herringbone Low Top $45 (Orig. $75)
- All Star Knot Low Top $30 (Orig. $55)
- 70 Stripe Chambray High Top $50 (Orig. $90)
- 70 Palm Print Low Top $50 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…