Here’s a first look at two new LEGO Animal Crossing sets with K.K. Slider, a Town Hall, and Dodo Airlines

Two more LEGO Animal Crossing sets will be launching this year. The LEGO Group just collaborated with Nintendo on the new theme, which launched for the first time in March, and now builders won’t have too long to wait for the next round of models. They really are worth the wait, too, as we’re getting a LEGO Animal Crossing Town Hall with K.K. Slider, as well as a Dodo Airlines build complete with the beloved pilot Wilbur.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Two new LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming soon

LEGO is including Animal Crossing fans and builders in its plans for the upcoming summer lineup of sets today. And I am just going to get right to it, because I am so excited that we’re getting a K.K. Slider minifigure. There are a pair of new sets launching later this year, both of which come headlined by the new Town Hall. It includes that headlining guitar-playing pup, as well as Isabelle in a new fall-themed outfit as well as Audie. All three figures are exclusive to the set.

We don’t know the price or part count of the kit yet, but it does include the titular Town Hall as well as some small side builds. There’s a bulletin board, a truck, a little cafe stand, and a tree.

There’s also another LEGO Animal Crossing set debuting this fall, too. We’re finally getting a Dodo Airlines kit with a little airport set. The waterfront build has a small Dodo Airlines station with a control tower and dock, as well as a plane. Because you have to have a plane! There’s an exclusive Wilbur minifigure, everyone’s favorite pilot, as well as Tangy.

Alongside just the new LEGO K.K. Slider, it’s great to see a whole new batch of exclusive minifigures across the lineup. There might be some extra sets joining the Animal Crossing collection this summer, but even with the two we’re seeing today, I love that the company isn’t already resorting to duplicates.

Today’s reveal brings the total number of LEGO Animal Crossing sets up to seven. We had five launch back in March as part of the very first wave of kits from the Nintendo theme, and now two more will be coming. You can still buy those original models if you’re looking to get a jump start on your village now that you know K.K. Slider is on the way.

Julian’s Birthday Party: $14.99 | 170 pieces

| 170 pieces Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities: $19.99 | 164 pieces

| 164 pieces Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour: $29.99 | 233 pieces

| 233 pieces Isabelle’s House Visit: $39.99 | 389 pieces

| 389 pieces Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House: $74.99 | 535 pieces

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!