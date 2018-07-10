Up to $95 off Xbox One S/X Bundles on eBay with deals from $216 shipped

For today only, eBay has gone 10% off sitewide and we are seeing a number of notable deals. We already spotted $50 off Nintendo Switch and now it is time for Xbox One. For starters we have the Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle for just $215.99 shipped using code PRIMOTECH. It normally sells for $300 at Best Buy and this is the best we can find. We also have the lowest current offer on Xbox One X at around $95 off but be sure to use the code above. Head below for everything.

Bundle includes: Xbox One S 1TB console, wireless controller, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, 3 months of Xbox Live Gold, HDMI cable (4K Capable), and AC Power cable

Get instant access to over 100 great games carefully curated for high-quality and fun gameplay with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass

Access all your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more

Watch 4K Blu-ray™ movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology

Xbox One has over 1,300 great games, including today’s blockbusters, 200 console exclusives, and 400 Xbox classics.

Xbox One is the only console where you can play new EA games for a limited time before they’re released with EA Access