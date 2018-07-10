Today’s Best Game Deals: Kirby Star Allies from $39, Bloodborne $12, more

- Jul. 10th 2018 10:51 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kirby Star Allies on Nintendo Switch for $48.99 shipped. However Best Buy is matching, meaning if you still have a GCU membership you can grab it for $39.19. And remember, if you opt for shipping and then switch to in-store pickup during check out you can knock an extra $1 off.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Here are the best console game releases for July: Captain Toad, Octopath Traveler, Sonic, more

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

