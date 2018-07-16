Best Buy 2-Day sale takes on Prime Day: $500 off MacBooks, iPhone deals, TVs, more

In response to Amazon’s Prime Day event, Best Buy has launched its own two-day sale this morning. Inside you’ll find a wide range of deals on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear and more. Best Buy’s two-day event is worth checking out thanks to its selection of inventory that isn’t available at other retailers like Amazon. As always, free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top picks are below.

Leading the way is up to $350 off previous generation MacBook Pros plus an additional $150 off for students. You can find all of the deals on this landing page. Sign-up for student discounts here, and you’ll receive the additional coupon in your inbox within hours.

More deals at Best Buy: