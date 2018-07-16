Amazon Prime Day 2018 Hub: Shop all the best deals right here! [Updating]

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is here and we’re working around the clock to bring you only the best deals over the next 36-hours. We’ll be rounding up our favorite offers below, but be sure to also give us a follow on Twitter where we’ll be sharing our favorite discounts as well. You can see all of today’s rotating deals on this landing page. Head below for our top picks from Amazon Prime Day 2018.
Amazon Devices |
- Kindle E-reader and Fire Tablet deals from $30
- Dash Buttons back to all-time low at $1 each w/ $5 credit
- Amazon Cloud Cam falls to new all-time low at $60 (50% off)
- Fire TV Cube gets first sale at $90 (Reg $120), more from $20
- Echo lineup discounted for Prime Day 2018 from $30
Mac Accessories |
- Samsung T5 Portable USB-C 500GB SSD drops to $112
Apple |
- B&H launches Apple-focused sale w/ deals on 12-inch MacBooks, Retina iMacs, more
- iTunes Gift Cards are now 15% off: $100 for $85 w/ free email delivery
- Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB marked down to $390 (Reg. $429)
- Best Buy 2-Day sale takes on Prime Day: $500 off MacBooks, iPhone deals, TVs, more
- Apple Watch Series 3 on sale from $279 shipped ahead of Prime Day 2018
TVs |
- Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV gets first price drop to $290 (Reg. $400), more
Audio |
- Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones down to $60 at Amazon + Beats from $95
Smart Home Tech |
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is now available from just $161 (Reg. $250)
- Blink bundles from $70
- Ecovac’s Alexa-enabled DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum falls to $170 ($80 off)
- Protect your home w/ Nest’s Secure Alarm System Starter Kit at $325.50 (Reg. $400)
Android & Chromebooks |
- Google discounts its Home Smart Speaker to $79 in wake of Prime Day deals
- Add 128GB of SanDisk microSD storage to your Switch, drone, Android, more: $24 (Reg. $40)
Home Goods & Fashion |
- Timbuk2 two-day sitewide sale cuts 30% off: MacBook backpacks, briefcases, more
- Samsonite Customer Appreciation Event is live w/ up to 50% off luggage, duffel bags & more
- Update your home with up to 25% off furniture & decor from Amazon’s Prime-exclusive line
- Eddie Bauer Adventure Day Sale takes 50% off sitewide: jackets, t-shirts, socks, more
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Express One-Day Sale offers 40% off sitewide + free delivery with deals from $20
More |
- Amazon will give you a $5 credit when purchasing $20 worth of books
- Amazon launches pre-Prime Day digital movie sale w/ deals from $4, $1 rentals, more
- Sonos speakers now support AirPlay 2, deals from $134: One $179, more
- Roku’s Streaming Stick gets marked down to Amazon all-time low at $35
