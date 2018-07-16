Amazon Prime Day 2018 Hub: Shop all the best deals right here! [Updating]

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is here and we’re working around the clock to bring you only the best deals over the next 36-hours. We’ll be rounding up our favorite offers below, but be sure to also give us a follow on Twitter where we’ll be sharing our favorite discounts as well. You can see all of today’s rotating deals on this landing page. Head below for our top picks from Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Amazon Devices |

Mac Accessories |

Samsung T5 Portable USB-C 500GB SSD drops to $112

Apple |

TVs |

Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV gets first price drop to $290 (Reg. $400), more

Audio |

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones down to $60 at Amazon + Beats from $95

Smart Home Tech |

Android & Chromebooks |

Google discounts its Home Smart Speaker to $79 in wake of Prime Day deals

in wake of Prime Day deals Add 128GB of SanDisk microSD storage to your Switch, drone, Android, more: $24 (Reg. $40)

Home Goods & Fashion |

More |