Are your Thanksgiving recipes ready for the big event? Your first thought may be of the turkey. However, many equally enjoy the sides, dessert, and other entrees that go with it. Before you start cooking this Thanksgiving, be sure to check out these new cookbooks that cover a range of cuisines below.

Recipes from a well-known newscaster

One new release that’s perfect for Thanksgiving is The Happy Cookbook: A Celebration of the Food That Makes America Smile by Steve Doocy of Fox & Friends and his wife, Kathy. This cookbook is not only great for Thanksgiving and special occasions but it also everyday cooking. It features an abundance of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, accompanied by photos and personal stories. A few of the recipes that stand out for Thanksgiving include Bacon Corn Chowder, Kathy’s Famous Sugar Cookies, and Betty’s Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Recipes from the host of ABC’s The Chew

Just released October 24th, Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration is written by the host of ABC’s Emmy Award-winning program The Chew and fan favorite on Bravo’s Top Chef. It features America’s favorite comfort cuisines, which would also be perfect for Thanksgiving. In the cookbook you will find recipes including cornbread, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, and more. In addition to that, 65% of the book’s recipes are plant-based and derived from West Africa, and include dishes such as okra stew, black-eyed pea hummus, and roasted cauliflower with raisins and lemon-pepper millet.

As Carla Hall herself has told People magazine: “I think soul food is unfairly judged because people are looking at it through a very narrow lens.” Hall calls this latest cookbook “approachable.”

Recipes from a popular magazine

Kick off the holiday season by picking up the all-new Christmas with Southern Living 2018: Inspired Ideas for Holiday Cooking and Decorating. With over 100 new recipes to try, as well as decoration and gift ideas, this book is a no-brainer. Although it’s billed as a Christmas book, it features recipes that would not seem too out of place for Thanksgiving dinner. Even better, this book includes details on how to host, properly set the table, and much more. It’ll be a resource you can rely on for years to come.

Recipes from a famous vegan blogger

If you or your guests are vegan or gluten-free, be sure to pick up The Vegan 8: 100 Simple, Delicious Recipes Made with 8 Ingredients or Less. Written by popular blogger Brandi Doming, The Vegan 8 has an array of recipes to make every guest happy at your get-together. All of the recipes in this book are dairy-free and most are oil-free, gluten-free, and nut-free, too. Some of the top recipes that would be perfect for your Thanksgiving meal include spinach-artichoke dip, Cajun veggie and potato chowder, and no-bake chocolate espresso fudge cake.

