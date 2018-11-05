Power your Apple Watch on-the-go with this folding charging stand at $21 shipped ($6 off)

Beeebo-us (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon offers the dodocool MFi-Certified Foldable Apple Watch Charging Stand for $20.78 shipped when checking out with code TMDA121B. Normally selling for $27, that’s good for a nearly 25% discount and comes within $1 of our previous mention. At 33% less than buying a charging cable from Apple, this folding stand is a great option for travel or just as a spare way to replenish your Apple Watch. Over 120 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Let’s face it, keeping track of all the charging cables in your backpack isn’t easy. Put some of your savings from this offer towards a new cable organizer.

dodocool Foldable Apple Watch Stand features: