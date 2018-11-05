Garmin’s 7-inch GPS has slim bezels & hands-free calling: $119 (Refurb, Orig. $250), more from $60

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS for $118.99 shipped. That’s $93 off the new price at Amazon and is a match for the lowest we have tracked. An edge-to-edge screen, Bluetooth, lifetime maps, traffic updates, and hands-free phone calls make this GPS stand out from the rest. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars. We also spotted the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 50 LMT GPS for $60 shipped. This one currently fetches $180 in new condition at Amazon, making today’s deal 66% off. Like the 7-inch model above, this version also comes with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Tapping this screen here as you punch in directions will make it dirty over time. Pick up these Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes for $20 to keep it looking good as new.

Garmin DriveSmart 61 GPS features: