Pair your new MacBook Air with these Kensington USB-C Hubs from $80 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

B&H offers the Kensington SD4600P USB Type-C Docking Station for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes $100 off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $20, and is the lowest we’ve seen. This USB-C hub offers USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, three USB 3.0 ports and more. Need more I/O? Step up to Kensington SD5000T Thunderbolt 3 Station for $169.99 with the on-page code. That saves you $130 and brings dual USB-C ports and more into the mix. Reviews are still coming in on both, but Kensington products are highly-rated across the board.

If you’re just looking to bring legacy ports like USB-A to your new MacBook, consider picking up a four-port hub for $16 at Amazon.

Kensington SD5000T Thunderbolt 3 Dock features