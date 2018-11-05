LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean Silent Mary drops to $150 shipped (25% off), more from $13

Walmart offers the LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean Silent Mary 71042 Set for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though shipping times are delayed a month or so. That’s good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention. and is the best deal out there. This nearly 2,300-piece set includes eight minifigures and stacks up to an over 26-inch brick-built version of the Silent Mary pirate ship. Head below for more.

Also on sale is the LEGO Star Wars 2018 Advent Calendar. It’s down to $33.98 shipped at Amazon, matching our previous mention and within less than $1 of the all-time low. With December quickly approaching, you’ll want to jump on today’s offer so you’re ready to count down to the holidays.

Use your savings to bring home one of these multicolor LEGO-shaped storage bricks and keep all your loose pieces in one place.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Silent Mary features: