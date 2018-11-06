Amazon’s Women’s Beauty Sample Box contains 10 items for just $10 Prime shipped

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering its Women’s Beauty Sample Box for $9.99 shipped. Note: this box is exclusively for Prime members and ships within 5 to 7 days. Each box contains 10 or more items, and you’ll also receive an equivalent coupon for use on your next beauty purchase. In the box you will find items from top brands such as Burt’s Bee’s, Vera Wang, Aveeno, Crest, and more. Head below to find out what’s inside. Rated 3.8/5 stars with over 800 reviews.

Amazon’s Women’s Beauty Sample Box features:

Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Shampoo, Olive oil

Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Conditioner, Olive oil

Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes Pink Grapefruit

Vera Wang Embrace Eau de Toilette, Green Tea & Pear Blossom

Aveeno Active Naturals Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion

Roc Multi Correxion 5 In 1 Anti-Aging Cream

PCA SKIN Collagen Hydrator

Olay Luminous Whip Light Face Moisturizer

Clean & Clear Deep Action Oil-Free Exfoliating 60-Second

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrip

Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Deep Clean Cool Mint Flavor Floss