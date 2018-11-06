Amazon’s Women’s Beauty Sample Box contains 10 items for just $10 Prime shipped

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering its Women’s Beauty Sample Box for $9.99 shipped. Note: this box is exclusively for Prime members and ships within 5 to 7 days. Each box contains 10 or more items, and you’ll also receive an equivalent coupon for use on your next beauty purchase. In the box you will find items from top brands such as Burt’s Bee’s, Vera Wang, Aveeno, Crest, and more. Head below to find out what’s inside. Rated 3.8/5 stars with over 800 reviews.
Amazon’s Women’s Beauty Sample Box features:
- Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Shampoo, Olive oil
- Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Conditioner, Olive oil
- Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes Pink Grapefruit
- Vera Wang Embrace Eau de Toilette, Green Tea & Pear Blossom
- Aveeno Active Naturals Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
- Roc Multi Correxion 5 In 1 Anti-Aging Cream
- PCA SKIN Collagen Hydrator
- Olay Luminous Whip Light Face Moisturizer
- Clean & Clear Deep Action Oil-Free Exfoliating 60-Second
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrip
- Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Deep Clean Cool Mint Flavor Floss
