Bring one of Aukey’s highly-rated mechanical keyboards to your desk from $21 shipped

- Nov. 6th 2018 2:26 pm ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 87-Key Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Blue Switches for $20.78 shipped when code 4HGUUDRB has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $6 discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best available. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 160 customers. Head below for more discounted keyboards.

Put your savings from today’s sale towards a new gaming mouse and upgrade all of your desktop peripherals.

Other discounted Aukey Mechanical Keyboards:

Aukey Mechanical Keyboard features:

It’s time to switch to a mechanical keyboard for office work and typing. The AUKEY KM-G9 features Outemu Blue switches, which have a clear tactile and audible response at the moment of activation. This makes bottoming out keys unnecessary and speeds up typing, compared to typical membrane and rubber-dome keyboards. The precise tactile feedback and distinct audible ‘click’ sound combine for a whole new level of typing efficiency and satisfaction.

