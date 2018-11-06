Enhance your scenic photos with HDR Projects 2018 Pro for $29

High dynamic range, or HDR, is a technique that allows photographers to recover the brightest and darkest areas of any photo. HDR Projects 2018 Pro makes the process easy, with 155 great presets and advanced controls. Right now, you can grab the app on Mac or Windows for $29 (Orig. $99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Cameras aren’t as good as the human eye when it comes to capturing deep shadows and bright highlights. But with HDR Projects, you can restore that lost detail.

The app blends multiple frames together to produce a natural look. HDR Projects offers 103 image recommendations to point you in the right direction, and there are dozens of presets to choose from. Because the app optimizes every photo for HDR, you can make the blend in seconds.

For advanced photographers who prefer full control, HDR Projects has plenty of useful features. For instance, you can easily remove distractions from one photo and add elements to another using the Composition tool. HDR Projects can also run as a plugin for Lightroom or Photoshop.

It’s normally $99, but you can get HDR Projects 2018 Pro now for $29.