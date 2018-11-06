Own the entire 8-film Harry Potter Collection for $60 and easily transfer w/ Movies Anywhere

Vudu currently offers the Harry Potter Complete 8-film Collection for $59.99. This is a digital download which can easily be transferred to other services thanks to Movies Anywhere. Regularly $80 at services like iTunes, today’s deal is a 25% savings and a match of our previous mention. For comparison, at Amazon each title usually sells for around $13. This is a great way to relive the entire Harry Potter saga at a nice discount. Be sure to check out today’s roundup of the best iTunes movie deals as well. This week’s selection includes classics on sale for $8 and 4K films from $5.

Update 11/6 @ 4:03 PM: We also spotted a two for $20 deal on select 4K movies at VUDU. You can mix-and-match here, and you’ll find titles like Daddy’s Home 2, Transformers: The Last Night, Baywatch, Ghost in the Shell, Saving Private Ryan, Interstellar, and more in this sale.

Here’s an event movie that holds up to being an event. This filmed version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, adapted from the wildly popular book by J.K. Rowling, stunningly brings to life Harry Potter’s world of Hogwarts, the school for young witches and wizards. The greatest strength of the film comes from its faithfulness to the novel, and this new cinematic world is filled with all the details of Rowling’s imagination, thanks to exuberant sets, elaborate costumes, clever makeup and visual effects, and a crème de la crème cast, including Maggie Smith, Richard Harris, Alan Rickman, and more. Especially fine is the interplay between Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his schoolmates Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), as well as his protector, the looming Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane).