If you have somehow missed it, Apple’s latest MacBook Air releases tomorrow. Apple announced it last week to scores of applause, as everyone had been waiting for an update to Apple’s best-selling laptop. But, the Huawei MateBook 13 aims to give Apple a run for its money.

Apple’s laptop falls “short” in a few categories. It’s using low-power Y-series processors and has no dedicated graphics card option, no matter how high you spec it up.

Huawei MateBook 13 Specs:

Huawei’s MateBook X Pro is a spec monster for its size, and the price is great. With up to a quad-core i7 and 2GB dedicated graphics card, the MateBook X Pro is a great workstation machine that’s highly portable.

The MateBook 13 will be even more so. The MateBook 13 still can be upgraded to a quad-core i7-8565U, 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. Compared to Apple’s dual-core i5, 8GB RAM, and no graphics card, the MateBook 13 is poised to out power the MacBook Air handily.

Huawei MateBook 13 Features:

The MateBook 13 sports more than just normal laptop features. Huawei built NFC into the MateBook 13, so you can easily transfer files between your smartphone and computer. You’ll have to have a Huawei phone to do this, however.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the power button, just like the beefier MateBook X Pro. Unlike the MacBook Pro, however, it doesn’t seem that the MateBook 13 supports Thunderbolt 3 (though it does have USB-C on both sides.) The camera is on the top of this Huawei laptop, as compared to hidden under a key like the MateBook X Pro.

Overall, the MateBook 13 seems like a better alternative to the MacBook Pro, at least power-wise, for Windows users. You’re really only sacrificing Thunderbolt 3 here. The MateBook 13 will give you more power, a lighter (and thinner) build, and similar material quality. Overall, if you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, the MateBook 13 is an obvious choice (as long as Huawei gets the pricing right).

Huawei MateBook 13 Pricing and Availability:

There is no set pricing yet, and availability is slated for December 2018. If the MateBook X Pro pricing is anything to go off of, we’re expecting it to be around $999. The MateBook X Pro starts at $1,199 and offers more features (like Thunderbolt 3) than the MateBook 13, so we’re thinking that it’ll have a much better entry price. If Huawei can get the MateBook 13 to $999 (or less), then they have a real winner on their hands.

Source: 91Mobiles