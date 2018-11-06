Kwikset Convert Deadbolt adds Z-Wave control to your front door at $99 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset Convert Z-Wave Plus Lock in Satin Nickel for $99.15 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at retailers like Home Depot, beats our previous mention by $5, and matches the Amazon all-time low. With its Z-Wave connectivity, this smart lock only replaces the interior section of your deadbolt. That means you won’t have to replace your existing set of keys. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers. Head below for more deals.

Don’t forget you can still enter to win August’s HomeKit-friendly Smart Lock Pro + Connect ($279 value). We also still have a notable discount on the Schlage Sense Deadbolt at $158 shipped, if adding HomeKit control to your front door is a must.

Kwikset’s Smart Deadbolt makes a great addition to any Z-Wave smart home. If you’re looking to build out your Z-Wave devices, the Samsung SmartThings hub is a great place to start.

Kwikset Convert Z-Wave Plus Lock features: