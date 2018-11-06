Lenovo’s Explorer Mixed Reality Headset includes two controllers for $180 shipped (Reg. $290)

Walmart offers the Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality Headset with controllers for $179.99 shipped. That’s good for a $110 discount from the going rate, beats the Amazon all-time low by $20, and is the lowest we’ve seen for this bundle. Lenovo’s Explorer Headset leverages Windows to offer a unique Mixed Reality experience. The headset itself carries a 3.8/5 star rating from nearly 200 customers and while reviews on the bundle are still coming in, so far it has 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t have a PC or just prefer an all-in-one standalone form factor, the Oculus Go is a solid VR alternative to Lenovo’s Headset. Similar Mixed Reality headsets without any including controllers sell for $20 more at Amazon.

Lenovo Explorer Headset features: