Lenovo’s Explorer Mixed Reality Headset includes two controllers for $180 shipped (Reg. $290)

Walmart offers the Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality Headset with controllers for $179.99 shipped. That’s good for a $110 discount from the going rate, beats the Amazon all-time low by $20, and is the lowest we’ve seen for this bundle. Lenovo’s Explorer Headset leverages Windows to offer a unique Mixed Reality experience. The headset itself carries a 3.8/5 star rating from nearly 200 customers and while reviews on the bundle are still coming in, so far it has 4.7/5 stars.
If you don’t have a PC or just prefer an all-in-one standalone form factor, the Oculus Go is a solid VR alternative to Lenovo’s Headset. Similar Mixed Reality headsets without any including controllers sell for $20 more at Amazon.
Lenovo Explorer Headset features:
- Taking just minutes to set-up, the Lenovo Explorer headset combines the thrill of VR with a phenomenal sense of presence; tour top travel destinations, be the hero in the most exciting games, plus more all from the comfort of your own home
- Journey far and wide in real comfort with this adjustable virtual reality headset; at less than one pound, it’s light and perfectly balanced so you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing it
- Lenovo Explorer gives your four ways to interact with your virtual world: use the Lenovo motion controllers, your keyboard and mouse, Xbox controllers or Cortana digital assistant for new ways to work, play and explore
- Automatically tracked by the headset’s sensors, these hand-held, lightweight vr controllers give you greater freedom to explore new worlds like never before