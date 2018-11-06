PetSmart Black Friday ad: Membership perks, multi-buy discounts, price matching, more

Attention all pet parents: the PetSmart Black Friday ad is now available. Head after the jump to see when the sale will start, what sort of discounts you can expect to find, and other ways you can maximize your savings this holiday season.

When to shop the PetSmart Black Friday Sale

PetSmart retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, Black Friday sale pricing is expected to hit PetSmart’s online storefront on Turkey Day. As for Black Friday store hours, those have yet to be announced, although last year PetSmart brick-and-mortar locations opened as early as 7AM.

Notable deals from the PetSmart Black Friday ad

The PetSmart Black Friday Sale is loaded with deep discounts, namely on multi-buy offers. Noteworthy deals include:

Additional ways to save at PetSmart

If you’re a PetSmart Treats member, you’ll have access to exclusive discounts throughout Black Friday, among other perks. Best of all, it’s free to join.

Meanwhile, enroll in Autoship and receive 20% off your first delivery. Subsequent orders will feature 5% off, and free shipping applies outright.

To avoid shipping costs for online orders, you can either spend over $49 or opt for in-store pickup.

Finally, PetSmart does have a Price Match Guarantee so if need be, feel free to show their in-store associates the Petco Black Friday ad. Some conditions apply; for instance, Amazon and eBay prices will not be matched.

PetSmart Black Friday Ad

