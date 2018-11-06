Eliminate clutter w/ this PS4 DualShock Controller Charging Station for just $7.50 shipped

Megadream (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its PS4 DualShock Controller Charging Station for $7.49 shipped when code VYB9AZP9 has been applied during checkout. That’s about $3 off the current rate without a code, but is closer to $5 off what it has been fetching there recently. Today’s deal is the lowest we’ve tracked for this product. This charging station is great for keeping two PS4 controllers always topped off and ready for your next gaming session. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nabbing this deal is a great way to start eliminating clutter and keeping gear juiced up for when you need it. Learn how to take it to the next level when looking at our guide about how to set up an out-of-sight charging station for all of your gear.

Megadream PS4 DualShock Charging Station features:

With 2 built-in micro USB adapter ports, Allows you to securely store and charge up 2 PS4 controllers simultaneously. One controller just needs 2.5 hours. 4 hours for two

With built-in smart protector chip, you’ll never over charged your PS 4 / PS4 slim / PS4 Pro controllers even charge them overnight