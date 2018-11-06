Digital PS4 games from $2: Trine Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Yakuza 6, more

We have some solid deals in this morning’s roundup on titles like Fallout 4, Shadow of The Colossus and more, but we have now spotted some notable offers on PSN. Sony has kicked off a Square Enix sale along with deals on the entire Trine series starting from just over $2. You’ll find all of your top picks down below and remember, this month’s PS Plus freebies are now live including Yakuza Kiwami and Bulletstorm.
Top Picks from the Sale:
***Note: some listings below reflect the PlayStation Plus member pricing.
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power $5.50 (Reg. $22)
- Trine 2: Complete Story $3 (Reg. $20)
- Trine Enchanted Edition $2 (Reg. $15)
- Trine Trilogy $9 (Reg. $30)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: $21.50 (Reg. $36)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $34 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $22 (Reg. $30+)
Trine Trilogy:
The Trine games are physics-based games of action, puzzles and platforming, set in a storybook-like world filled with strange machinery, dangerous foes and beautiful sights. You control three different characters: Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight and Zoya the Thief, and use their combined skills to overcome obstacles, solve puzzles and fight to save the Kingdom.