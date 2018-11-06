 TP-Link’s Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router falls to a new low at $157 (Reg. $220), more from $45

Amazon offers the TP-Link AC3150 802.11AC Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $156.87 shipped when code 30TPLINK3150 has been used at checkout. That knocks an additional $30 off the already discounted price, saving you a total of over 20% and dropping to a new low. For comparison, it still fetches $220 at Best Buy. TP-Link’s router features up to 3150 Mbps network speeds, multi-user MIMO for stable concurrent connections, and more. Over 1,900 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We also spotted the NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $15 discount and comes within $5 of the all-time low from February. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers.

Don’t forget to pick up NETGEAR’s 16-Port PoE Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $144 shipped and solve your home’s hard wired connection troubles once and for all. Use your savings from today’s sale and score some Ethernet cables and further expand your wired setup.

TP-Link AC3150 Router features: