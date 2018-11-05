Solve your Ethernet woes w/ NETGEAR’s 16-Port PoE Gigabit Switch at $144 (All-time low)

- Nov. 5th 2018 4:50 pm ET

Amazon offers the NETGEAR 16-Port PoE+ Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $143.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180, that’s good for a 20% discount and  a new Amazon all-time low. This Gigabit switch features power over Ethernet, plug-and-play functionality, a rack-mountable design, and more. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If 16 ports is overkill for your home network, consider picking up an eight-port NETGEAR Gigabit Switch at $25 instead. I have a few of these scattered throughout my setup, and they’re as reliable as can be.

NETGEAR 16-Port Ethernet Switch features:

  • Simple set up with no software or configuration needed
  • 16 Gigabit PoE+ ports (802.3af and 802.3at) providing up to 30w per port with 76W total PoE power budget
  • Rack ,Desktop or Wall-Mount to be used in any environment
  • Interchangeable External Power Supply (90W, 130W, 200W) that allows to increase or decrease your PoE Budget
  • Small, sturdy metal case and fanless quiet operation
  • Lifetime Limited Hardware warranty, Next Business Day Replacement and 24/7 chat with a NETGEAR expert
