Control lamps, coffeemakers and more with 2 TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs for $30 (25% off), more

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS100 Alexa-enabled Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate, matches the previous all-time low, and is the best we’re seeing. These smart plugs work with a variety of different devices like Amazon Echo, Google Home, your smartphone, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Update 11/6 @ 1:49 PM: Homesmart (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Koogeek HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $19.13 shipped when you use code JMKTILEO at checkout (Reg. $35). Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers. Also compatible with Alexa and Assistant.

Put your savings towards an LED light strip at Amazon and get the Philips Hue look and functionality without the premium price.

TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs features:

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

UL certified to switch up to 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug-in devices

Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single button