Control lamps, coffeemakers and more with 2 TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs for $30 (25% off), more

- Nov. 6th 2018 12:20 pm ET

Get this deal
$40 $30
0

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS100 Alexa-enabled Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate, matches the previous all-time low, and is the best we’re seeing. These smart plugs work with a variety of different devices like Amazon Echo, Google Home, your smartphone, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Update 11/6 @ 1:49 PM: Homesmart (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Koogeek HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $19.13 shipped when you use code JMKTILEO at checkout (Reg. $35). Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers. Also compatible with Alexa and Assistant.

Put your savings towards an LED light strip at Amazon and get the Philips Hue look and functionality without the premium price.

TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs features:

  • Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
  • Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience
  • UL certified to switch up to 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug-in devices
  • Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single button

Get this deal
$40 $30

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go