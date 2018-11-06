Get 3TB of on-the-go storage with WD’s $80 My Passport USB 3.0 Hard Drive (20% off)

Newegg offers the WD 3TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in Blue for $79.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCEEPV65. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Best Buy, beats the Amazon all-time low by $6, and is the best available. It did drop to $76 back in June, but we haven’t seen it that low since. This portable hard drive’s compact design makes it great for on-the-go backups and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 600 shoppers.

Need more storage? Seagate’s 8TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive is discounted to $140 shipped. If you’re just looking for some additional storage to keep in your EDC, consider grabbing WD’s 1TB My Passport Hard Drive at $55 instead.

WD 3TB My Passport Hard Drive features: