As smartphones become more and more like full-fledged cameras, it only makes sense for cameras to become more like smartphones. We see bits of this when newer cameras offer better software experiences, but so far the mass market has deemed smartphones good enough that it is not worth the headache of carrying dedicated cameras.

Samsung’s Galaxy Camera gave us a glimpse of how user-friendly cameras can be when putting full-blown Android on them, but it still fell short in many areas. Chinese company Yongnuo has announced that it is making its own Android-powered camera, and unlike the Galaxy Camera, this one will support interchangeable lenses.

Software on the YN450

Yongnuo’s upcoming YN450 camera heads in the completely opposite direction of Leica’s M10-D. Instead of removing a display, the YN450 sports a 5-inch 1080p screen (but no 4K playback to be seen here).

The device will run Android, making the 5-inch display on par with what we have come to expect in many smartphones. By having Android on a camera, users are able to download photo editing apps like Adobe Lightroom and publish their images directly to social media.

It’s disappointing, but somehow unsurprising that a device that has not even been released yet is projected to receive Android 7.1. Google’s current version of Android is 9, giving cause for a red flag considering that users may not receive timely (if any) software updates for their new camera.

Hardware specifications for YN450

Enough with the software, lets talk hardware. The YN450 is projected to have an eight-core processor and 16-megapixel Four-Thirds sensor. The camera accepts Canon EF lenses, providing a plethora of options for photographers.

As you would hope, the YN450 is capable of shooting RAW photos and 4K video, but falls somewhat short in that department by only capturing clips at 30 fps. This is despite having an eight-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and the fact that most modern smartphones are capable of grabbing 4K at 60 fps.

To blur the line between camera and smartphone even further, the YN450 will allegedly support 4G/3G cellular data. It will also offer Wi-Fi connectivity, 32GB of storage, a 4000mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Yongnuo YN450 availability

Although the camera has yet to be seen at any retailer, Yongnuo projects that it will be ready to officially debut in January (just in time for CES). Pricing is also unknown at this time. If you are unfamiliar with the Yongnuo brand, you can find some of the company’s existing products on Amazon and B&H and let the product reviews speak for themselves.

To see a list of specifications, head over to Yongnuo’s Facebook post regarding the camera.