Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pixomatic photo editor, FingerBeat, more

- Nov. 7th 2018 9:57 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Civilization: Beyond Earth, Pixomatic photo editor, Dandara, FingerBeat and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FingerBeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tonic – AR Chord Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixomatic photo editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iRecorder Pro Audio Recorder: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $14 (Reg. $15)

iPad: xPlan: $5 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Civilization: Beyond Earth: $20 (Reg. $40)

Update: Or just $9.99 on Steam for Mac users

Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $39, Red Dead Redemption 2 $47, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: WeCard&business card scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Countdown App: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iRunTrains: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Car Manager for Cars & Bikes: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Marked 2: $10 (Reg. $14)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Qube

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard