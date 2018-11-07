Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $39, Red Dead Redemption 2 $47, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS4 for $38.99 + $3 shipping. You’ll need to use code EMCEEPE62 at checkout to get this price. Sign up for ShopRunner (it’s free with PayPal or an AmEx credit card) to side step the delivery fee. That’s about $22 off the regular $60 it still fetches at Amazon and the best price we can find. Even with the delivery fee, it’s one of the best deals we have tracked thus far.
More game/console deals:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 or $36 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Target
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $30 (Reg. $50+) | Best Buy
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Shadow of The Colossus $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Amazon/Best Buy
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $49 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World $30 or $24 w/ GCU (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
ICYMI: Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong mobile games could be on the way and SEGA Genesis Classics are launching on Switch in December. Here’s how to prepare for the biggest Black Friday game deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and GameStop.
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
