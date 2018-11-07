Start your podcast career with Blue’s popular Snowball iCE Microphone: $38 (Reg. $49)

- Nov. 7th 2018 12:28 pm ET

Amazon offers the Blue Snowball iCE White Condenser Microphone for $38.35 shipped. Regularly $49, today’s deal is almost a buck less than our previous mention and the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon in a year. The Blue Snowball iCE is a perfect entry-level solution for beginner podcasting. It’s designed for recording vocals and “crystal clear” YouTube videos or calls. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s $38 price is very competitive when looking at the marketplace for an entry-level microphone. Consider this lower-cost model at $22, which has a more traditional look than what Blue has to offer.

Blue Snowball iCE features:

  • Custom condenser capsule offers crystal clear audio for Skype, Messages and FaceTime
  • Record vocals, create podcasts, and add narration to your home movies
  • Add crystal clear audio to recordings for YouTube
  • Easy plug and play directly to your Mac or PC—no drivers to install
  • Snowball iCE is a USB 2.0 device (USB 3.0 compatible as per USB 3.0 backward compatibility specification)
