Get a head start on holiday shopping w/ LEGO Architecture, Marvel, City, more on sale from $15

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture 21019 Eiffel Tower for $23.99 shipped. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This 321-piece kit stacks up to an over 12-inch tall rendition of the Eiffel Tower. Whether you’re a fan of Paris or collecting the different Architecture sets, this build is a must-have. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that all three of LEGO’s 2018 advent calendars are currently on sale. The Star Wars kit will run you $34, while both the City and Friends versions are selling for $22. And here’s how you can add LEGO’s new Diagon Alley kit to your collection for free.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Eiffel Tower features: