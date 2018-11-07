Get a head start on holiday shopping w/ LEGO Architecture, Marvel, City, more on sale from $15

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture 21019 Eiffel Tower for $23.99 shipped. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This 321-piece kit stacks up to an over 12-inch tall rendition of the Eiffel Tower. Whether you’re a fan of Paris or collecting the different Architecture sets, this build is a must-have. Head below for more.
Don’t forget that all three of LEGO’s 2018 advent calendars are currently on sale. The Star Wars kit will run you $34, while both the City and Friends versions are selling for $22. And here’s how you can add LEGO’s new Diagon Alley kit to your collection for free.
Other notable LEGO deals include:
- Ant-Man Quantum Explorers: $15 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- BrickHeadz Go Brick Me: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- City Coast Guard Response Unit: $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- City Town Cargo Terminal: $51 (Reg. $80) | Walmart
- City Coast Guard Head Quarters: $90 (Reg. $115) | Amazon
LEGO Eiffel Tower features:
Today, The Eiffel Tower is one of the world’s most popular landmarks, attracting millions of curious visitors from around the world each year. With this exceptional model, you can now build your very own 321-piece Eiffel Tower in LEGO brick form and display it in your home, office or wherever you like!