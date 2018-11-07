Score a three-pack of Netgear’s Arlo Smart Home Security Lights at $240 (Reg. $300)

- Nov. 7th 2018 4:15 pm ET

Amazon offers a three-pack of Netgear Arlo Smart Home Security Lights for $240.20 shipped. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is the second lowest all-time and the best that we’ve seen outside of a limited Costco member-only deal. These battery-powered smart lights feature motion-activation as well as weather-resistance and can also send alerts right to your smartphone. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 240 customers.

Netgear’s Arlo smart lights pair perfectly with this three-pack of cameras, which are on sale for $250. If you don’t need the smartphone alerts, the Mr. Beams Motion-sensing Spotlight is a best-seller at $16 apiece.

Arlo Smart Security Light features:

  • 100% Wire-Free: free of power cords and wiring hassles
  • Motion-detection: lights turn on when motion is detected
  • Mobile alerts: instant alerts if light Activates on motion detection
  • Weather resistant: put Arlo lights anywhere – indoors or out
  • Customizable settings: adjust your lights’ Color, strobe/Beam, and notification settings
  • Works with existing Arlo Security Camera System – Link your camera and lights to activate together. Works with other Smart Home devices.
