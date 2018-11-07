Netgear’s Arlo 3 camera system includes FREE 7-day cloud recording: $250 ($350+ value)

Today only, Woot offers the Netgear Arlo 3 camera Security System with 4th Generation Base for $249.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 fee will be tagged on. For comparison, the cameras sell for $285 at Amazon while the base station goes for $80. This is the best offer that we can currently find by around $100. Netgear’s Arlo lineup is a 9to5Toys favorite, primarily thanks to its inclusion of free 7-day cloud recording. Most other cameras on the market charge at least $5 per month for this feature. Arlo has a wire-free design and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Is today’s 3 camera deal overkill? Netgear’s popular Arlo Q 1080p security cam has fallen below $100 for the first time at Amazon. You’ll still get the free 7-day cloud recording but can save even further.

Netgear Arlo 3 camera system features: