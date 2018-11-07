Netgear’s Arlo 3 camera system includes FREE 7-day cloud recording: $250 ($350+ value)

Today only, Woot offers the Netgear Arlo 3 camera Security System with 4th Generation Base for $249.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 fee will be tagged on. For comparison, the cameras sell for $285 at Amazon while the base station goes for $80. This is the best offer that we can currently find by around $100. Netgear’s Arlo lineup is a 9to5Toys favorite, primarily thanks to its inclusion of free 7-day cloud recording. Most other cameras on the market charge at least $5 per month for this feature. Arlo has a wire-free design and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Is today’s 3 camera deal overkill? Netgear’s popular Arlo Q 1080p security cam has fallen below $100 for the first time at Amazon. You’ll still get the free 7-day cloud recording but can save even further.
Netgear Arlo 3 camera system features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
- See in stunning clarity and sharper details with HD cameras and watch live streamed or recorded videos from your computer, smartphone or tablet using Arlo’s free App
- Patented 100% wire-free design and magnetic mounts let you discreetly place cameras where you want and monitor your home from every possible angle Night vision cameras with HD clarity even in the dark
- Motion activated cameras and customizable activity alerts provide real-time email or app notifications while home or away
- Indoor/Outdoor weather-resistant cameras install easily for DIY security so you can even monitor the exterior of your home