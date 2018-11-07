Sony’s on-ear Bluetooth headphones are must-have for fall trips at $49 (Reg. $80)

NeweggFlash offers the Sony On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (ZX220BT) for $49 shipped when you use code NEFQDF5 at checkout. Normally $80 at Best Buy, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and the lowest available. Quality Bluetooth headphones don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Sony is known for its great sound quality in Bluetooth headphones, and these won’t break the bank. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Best Buy.

If you’re more of an over-ear fan, check out the Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones. They’re $32 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and have an impressive 4.5/5 star rating from over 16,000 reviews.

Sony On-Ear Bluetooth Headphone features:

Enjoy wireless audio with these Sony Bluetooth headphones. The rechargeable battery lets you listen for up to 8 hours, and these headphones also have a built-in microphone so you can issue voice commands. These Sony Bluetooth headphones can be paired with your tablet or smartphone, letting you control volume and navigate playlists from your device.

