Another major Black Friday ad has been revealed this morning. After a quiet Tuesday, the Staples Black Friday ad has now been leaked with deals on PCs, monitors, Amazon devices and much more. While Staples will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, it will be offering all of its best deals with the option for in-store pickup early on November 23rd. Head below for more details and an in-depth look at the Staples Black Friday ad.

Staples Black Friday ad delivers notable Google and Amazon deals

Staples will begin rolling out Black Friday deals on Sunday, November 18th with its best offers starting in earnest on Thanksgiving Day. Brick and mortar locations will be closed until Black Friday at 7am. Many deals that are available online will be available for in-store pickup as soon as its retail doors open.

Like many other retailers we’ve already detailed in our Black Friday guide, Staples will be privy to many of the same Amazon and Google device discounts. That includes the latest 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for $24 (Reg. $50) and the entry-level Fire TV Stick at $25 (Reg. $40).

On the Google side of things, we’ll be seeing the recently-announced Chromecast on for $25 (Reg. $35) along with the new display-equipped Home Hub for $99 (Reg. $149).

If you’re looking for Apple deals, the Staples Black Friday ad is rather disappointing. The only mention of anything Apple-related was 10% off iTunes gift cards. That said, you can almost always count on Staples for an iPad deal come Thanksgiving week. We expect Apple’s latest 9.7-inch model to be discounted by at least $50, despite it not being included in the Staples Black Friday ad.

Staples will be offering it usual price match guarantee alongside discounts for its Rewards members. Learn more about how to prepare for Black Friday at Staples in our guide.

Other notable deals at Staples include:

