As we revealed last week, the Target Black Friday Sale will be live at its stores starting at 5 PM local time on Thanksgiving. However, Target REDcard holders will have first dibs on several of these highly-anticipated deals. On November 21, the day before Thanksgiving, Target will feature a selection of early access Black Friday offers exclusively for customers with a Target REDcard. Head below for more details.

What is Target REDcard?

REDcard is Target’s exclusive credit card. A debit card also exists, which you can link to your existing checking account. Applications will be subject to approval.

REDcard holder benefits

Aside from the aforementioned Black Friday early access (more on that shortly), anyone who has a REDcard can avail of 5% off all purchases made at Target, every day. For online purchases, free 2-day shipping applies with no minimum spend required, although that’s a perk all shoppers can currently enjoy this holiday season.

Click here to learn about all REDcard benefits, including Starbucks discounts and subscription offers.

REDcard Black Friday Early Access

Target’s REDCard Black Friday Early Access will go live at Target.com on November 21 at 3 AM ET. Lasting for 24 hours, this sale will offer a selection of more than 100 discounted items. These sale prices will of course be on top of the existing 5% off discount REDCard holders already enjoy.

It’s unclear which items will be featured in this Early Access sale, but we imagine we’ll be seeing some of the more anticipated tech and toy deals from its Black Friday Sale at the forefront. Quantities are expected to be limited, so act fast if you want to nab some of Target’s best discounts one day before the rest of the public.

