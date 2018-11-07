Add Siri control to your Christmas lights w/ 3 Wemo Mini Smart Plugs for $73 (20% off)

- Nov. 7th 2018 4:49 pm ET

Amazon offers a three-pack of Wemo Mini HomeKit-enabled Smart Plugs for $73 shipped. Normally selling for $30 each, a single Wemo Mini is on sale for $28 right now. Today’s offer nets you a nearly 20% discount and is one of the lowest we’ve seen all-time. With Siri, Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone control, these plugs are perfect additions to any smart home. With the holidays right around the corner, these are perfect ways to automate your tree, lights, and other decorations. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

If you’re only in the market for a single Wemo Mini Smart Plug and own an Amazon Echo or Sonos One, you can score one for $10.

If you don’t need Siri and HomeKit support, the new Amazon Smart Plug is only $25 and was built from the ground up to work specifically with Alexa.

Wemo Mini HomeKit-enabled Smart Plug features:

  • Plug in a Wemo Mini Smart Plug, download the free app, and control your lights and appliances from your phone and your voice through Amazon Alexa, Assistant and HomeKit. 
  • Wemo Mini features a sleek new form-factor that allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet
  • Never come home to a dark house. Schedule the fan to turn on before you arrive.
  • Sync lamps and devices to sunrise, sunset, or pre-set times automatically
