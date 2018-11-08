Get 1 year of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan for Mac at $180 (Reg. $240)

- Nov. 8th 2018 2:32 pm ET

Amazon offers a 1-year subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 1TB as a digital Mac download for $179.91. Normally, you would pay $20 per month, or $240 a year, for this plan. This is the new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This plan includes Photoshop and Lightroom access plus 1TB of Creative Cloud online storage. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan features:

  • Powerful editing – anywhere on any device with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC
  • Smarter organization – Adobe Sensei auto-tagging makes finding your photos a snap
  • Worry-free storage – With 1TB of storage access, edit, and securely back up all your full-resolution photos from anywhere
  • Easy sharing on social sites, in web pages and video stories with Adobe Spark and Portfolio
  • Adobe Photoshop CC – transform your photos to anything you can imagine
